20-hit barrage propels Pistol Shrimp past Burlington Bees 17-6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players Lucas Smith, Kyle Gibson and Chance Bentley celebrate during the teams' 20-hit attack Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Burlington, Iowa. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dolven)

At Community Field in Burlington, Iowa, on Sunday, the visiting Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored in six of their nine turns at bat – including a four-run second inning and six-run seventh – to crush the host Burlington Bees 17-6 in Prospect League play.

The collegiate wooden bat Pistol Shrimp (16-7) play at home Tuesday night versus the Clinton Lumberkings before heading out on a four-game road trip.

Designated hitter Makana Olaso provided four of Illinois Valley’s 20 hits Sunday, including a home run and five runs batted in. Ryan Niedzwiedz (three hits, four RBIs) also led the onslaught, with Kyle Gibson (two RBIs), Tyler Dorsch (RBI), Jack Johnston (RBI), Lucas Smith (RBI), Chance Bentley (RBI) and Chris Esquivel providing two hits apiece.

Payton Knoll (2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) started on the mound for the Pistol Shrimp. Kyler Miritello (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) and Joe Richardson (3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) both put in scoreless relief efforts.