Peru restaurant closes

Platform 31 in Peru recently announced its closure.

In a Facebook post on the business’s page Saturday, the owners thanked customers for their support.

The restaurant opened in late 2021 at 901 Water St., Peru. Owners Amy, Bryan and Carson Jensen relocated from Washington state to purchase the old Sidetracks Bar. The restaurant offered home-cooked-style food that highlighted flavors and styles from the Pacific Northwest.

