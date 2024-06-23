Granville American Legion presents Blue Star banner to Nancy Thompson

Granville American Legion Post 180 Commander Ron Bluemer presented a Blue Star banner on June 15 to Nancy Thompson.

This recognition is offered by the post to honor her grandson, 2nd Lt. Ken Snell, who graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in international finance. He is in training with other officers at the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia.

The Blue Star banners are a tradition that goes back to service flags in World War I and World War II. They were intended for display by parents and relatives in recognition of any family members in the American Armed Forces. Service banners were widely seen in those conflicts. They became popular again after 9/11.

Today, Post 180 continues that tradition to honor those men and women from Granville Township serving in defense of their country. If there are other relatives of family members in the Armed Forces they can contact the post commander, Ron Bluemer, at 134 Cleveland Circle, Granville, or call 815-339-1082 to receive a free banner.