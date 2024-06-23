Bureau County Genealogical Society to host virtual talk on how to use Find a Grave website

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will present a free virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The public is invited to view this. Email bureaucounty@gmail.com by Tuesday, June 25, to obtain the link. (Photo provided by Carol Mc Gee)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will present a free virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The public is invited to view this. Email bureaucounty@gmail.com by Tuesday, June 25, to obtain the link.

Jerry Moors will present his virtual presentation titled “Find A Grave Tips and Tricks” on how to use the free website Find A Grave for genealogical research. It will teach users the basics of how to find their ancestor’s burials and how to become a Fine A Grave contributor so they can suggest edits, add photos and documents and link ancestors to their other family members. They will learn how to create memorials for ancestors that do not yet have one, along with some tips and tricks that will make contributing easier and more enjoyable. The talk will touch on the Find A Grave mobile app and how to add GPS locations to new and contributed existing memorials.

Moors is the treasurer of the Winnebago & Boone Counties Genealogical Society and has been a member of BCGS for many years. His ancestors are from Bureau County, including Princeton and La Moille. He is a former sales executive who retired in 2018. He has been working on his family history for more than 30 years and has been a dedicated Find A Grave contributor for more than five years. He spends many hours each week locating forgotten graves and photographing them, adding and updating memorials, and locating and adding obituaries and other records to Find A Grave.

For any questions, call BCGS at 815-879-3133. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month.