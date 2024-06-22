Longtime La Salle business owners retiring, new owner announced

Sasso Jewelry and Gifts will have a new owner, but she’s a familiar face. Sasso employee Becca Barto was announced as the new owner of Sasso, 629 First St., La Salle. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Sasso Jewelry and Gifts will have a new owner, but she's a familiar face.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Sasso employee Becca Barto was announced as the new owner of Sasso, 629 First St., La Salle.

”Becca has worked alongside Drew and Denise for many years as a longtime Sasso employee. Her knowledge, compassion and enthusiasm make her the ideal individual to lead Sasso well into the future,” read the post.

The store’s original owners, Drew and Denise Bernabei, are retiring after opening the store in 1993.

”We are eternally grateful to Drew and Denise for the tremendous impact they have had on our small, vibrant community in their many years as store owners and community partners,” read the statement.

Saturday, June 29, is the Bernabeis last day at the store.

