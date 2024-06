St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on the Hill, 15199 2825 E. Street, Princeton, is celebrating 175 years as a congregation this year with a free organ concert. (Chris Yucus)

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on the Hill, 15199 2825 E. Street, Princeton, is celebrating 175 years as a congregation this year.

A free organ concert 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, will feature John Linker, music director at Christ Church Transitional Cathedral, New Zealand. Refreshments will be served following the concert and a freewill offering will be received with proceeds going to a local charity. The public is welcome.