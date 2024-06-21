Sheffield antique train rides sell out

The diesel engine and 1920s passenger cars arrive for the Sheffield antique train rides June 9, 2024. (Photo provided by Jan Rodgers)

All three antique train rides in Sheffield were sold out June 9.

The diesel engine and 1920s passengers cars provided rides for train enthusiasts, young and old alike, from as far as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

Volunteers with the Sheffield Fire Department provided a cookout. Sheffield Historical Society volunteers assisted passengers boarding the train, while the Sheffield Mineral Rescue rode the trains to ensure passenger safety. The event was cosponsored by the Sheffield Fire Department and the Sheffield Historical Society as a fundraiser.

The passenger cars were comfortable and the low windows afforded a great view of the scenery to Tiskilwa - the train was rerouted from its original destination of Geneseo because of work being conducted on the tracks in that direction.

Most of the view was a scenic tree lined, including a brief view of the Hennepin Canal locktender’s house, as well as farmland.

Volunteers with the Sheffield Fire Department provided a cookout. Sheffield Historical Society volunteers assisted passengers boarding the train, while the Sheffield Mineral Rescue rode the trains to ensure passenger safety. (Photo provided by Jan Rodgers)