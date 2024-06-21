La Salle County grand jury: June 18, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Mickey H. Buchmeier, 52, of Yorkville (aggravated home repair fraud);

John P. Freeman, 35, of Streator (aggravated fleeing and eluding);

Ashley L. Cheatham, 30, of Ottawa (three counts of aggravated battery);

Samantha K. Orozco, 38, of Ottawa (aggravated battery);

David J. Carlisle, 40, of Utica (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Brandi J. Pyles, 35, of Oglesby (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Amanda C. Hayward, 42, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Jesse P. Lopez, 28, of Spring Valley (unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Steven C. Neumann, 40, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Abigail K. Waite, 19, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery).