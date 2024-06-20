Teen held for firing shot at Ottawa park

A boy was picked up Thursday in Naplate on felony charges after Ottawa police investigated a gunshot fired Wednesday night into the air. There were no reported injuries. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa police fielded a report at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday that an individual had reportedly discharged a single gunshot into the air about 30 minutes prior in the area of the lower parking lot of Riverfront Park (the 400 block of Clinton Street).

“Although this area is in proximity to the Lions Club carnival, the single gunshot into the air did not take place at the carnival where Ottawa police officers are working,” Ottawa police said in a Thursday news release. “Ottawa police patrol units responded and secured the area.”

Detectives collected evidence along with witness statements and a video of the gun fire and developed a person of interest.

The boy was located and taken into custody Thursday in the 200 block of 18th Avenue, Naplate. The boy also was wanted on a La Salle County probation violation warrant at the time of the arrest.

The boy was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home on the probation violation warrant along with additional charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person younger than 21, both Class 4 felonies. An adult would face one to three years in prison; but young offenders face a more diverse set of sentencing options.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation into the gun fire is ongoing, police said.

A juvenile detention hearing is scheduled Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Police believe the shot to be an isolated incident; but anyone with information about the gun fire is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department detective division at 815-433-2131.

Ottawa Police were assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.