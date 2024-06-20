Post 125′s Nicholas Currie will represent Illinois All-Stars at Busch Stadium

Nicholas Currie, a 2023 Putnam County High School graduate and a member of the Princeton Post 125 American Legion team, has been selected to play for the Illinois American Legion All-Stars at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

Nicholas Currie always dreamed about playing in a Major League Stadium one day.

He’s going to get his chance Sunday.

The Princeton Post 125 player from Putnam County has been selected to play for Team Illinois against Missouri in a battle of American League All-Stars on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis following the Cardinals-Giants game.

Princeton Post 125 manager Dave Camp initially nominated seven of his players and Currie, a 2023 graduate of Putnam County High School, was selected.

“It was a beautiful surprise after a nice win with the team out at the Kewanee tournament,” Currie said of learning the news. “When you’re little, you’re always dreaming about being one of those guys down there playing underneath the lights and being out on the big boys field. To be able to live out that dream now at Busch Stadium, it’s going to be an amazing experience for sure.

“The best thing about is going down to represent the Princeton American Legion, the state of Illinois and playing for all my teammates down there and show them what we’re made of.”

Nicolas Currie

A White Sox fan, Currie likes the Cardinals home at Busch Stadium.

“I just went down to a Cardinal game couple weeks ago with some of my friends from college. It’s an amazing stadium. So it’s going to be an amazing feeling to be on the field playing,” he said.

Currie said playing for the Post 125 team is pretty much like having an Illinois Valley All-Star team.

“We’ve got all the best guys from L-P, Bureau Valley, Princeton, Putnam County, St. Bede and Hall. Dave really put together an amazing team this year,” Currie said. “I’m really excited to see what we’re going to be able to do going forward, especially heading into the district tournament. I think if we can get all our guys there and play as a team, I think we can do some amazing things for the Princeton Legion.”

The district tournament will run July 25-28 in Sherrard.

Currie, who made his first start Tuesday for the Ground Sloths in the Cornbelters Collegiate League in Normal, red-shirted his freshman season at University of Missouri Science and Technology, a Division 2 school in Rolla, Mo.

While he is playing as a position player and pitching for Post 125, he will pitch strictly for the Miners, who finished with a 27-22 record this spring.

“It was a pretty amazing experience coming from Putnam County, a small town, and being able to go down to a four-year university,” he said. Just the way everybody accepts everybody down there. You’re pretty much moving to a new family down there, the way everybody picks each other up. It feels really good to be a part of an amazing ball club.

“We just missed making the (Great Lakes Valley) conference tournament which was kind of a bummer. Hopefully, next year we can go out and make a difference down there.”