No foul play suspected in La Salle death

A 72-year-old New Hampshire man was found dead Wednesday in a recreational vehicle parked at a La Salle travel plaza, but no foul play is suspected. (Photo provided by La Salle Police)

A 72-year-old New Hampshire man was found dead Wednesday in a recreational vehicle parked at a La Salle travel plaza, but no foul play is suspected.

A death investigation was launched to determine the cause.

In a Thursday news release, the La Salle Police Department said officers were dispatched at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday to Flying J Travel Plaza where a foul odor was found to emanate from a parked RV. Inside, police found the body of the man.

“No foul play is suspected and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin,” Detective Sgt. Brian Camenisch said in the release.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene to assist La Salle police detectives.