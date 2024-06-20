Marseilles machete attacker a no-show at sentencing

A Marseilles man awaiting sentencing Thursday for a machete attack failed to appear. A judge issued a no-bond warrant for Brad Bukowski’s arrest.

Bukowski, 51, was found guilty in April of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years. Both charges include the possibility of probation.

Any shot at probation was diminished after Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia called the case Thursday and Bukowski was not present. La Salle attorney Doug Kramarsic advised the judge he attempted, without success, to reach his client by phone.

Bukowski was charged April 20, 2023, after Marseilles police were alerted to a victim who sustained an injury with a machete. The victim told police he went to Bukowski’s residence to fetch his sister’s cats and that Bukowski appeared wielding a machete. The victim required stitches to his left forearm and still has difficulty grabbing and holding objects with that hand.