La Salle County marriage licenses: June 3-14, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for June 3 through June 14.
Daniel Steven Malo of Princeton and Amber Jean Frazier of Princeton
Corey William Marmion of Ottawa and Haley Marie Oppenlander of Ottawa
Eric James Parnitzke of Seneca and Kimberly Ann Snodgrass of Seneca
Anthony Michael DeLucas of Streator and Elisabeth Marie Rath of Streator
Christopher Michael Hart of Mendota and Kaylee Alexandria Borostowski of Mendota
Tyler James Jakse of Sterling and Caitlyn Elise Jablonski of Sterling
Theodore John Tarabulski of Chillicothe and Kimberly Ann Mitchell of Peoria
George Gregory Case of Hopedale, Ohio and Natasha Marie Pflibsen of Streator
Todd Robert Totzke of London, Ohio, and Emily Ann Graham of London, Ohio
Bradley Michael Roybal of Mesa, Arizona, and Allison Kay Koyak of Mesa, Arizona
Richard Jesse Godinez of Calumet City and Donna May Lambie of La Salle
Jeffrey Michael Weber of Ottawa and Wendy Vannessa Villagra Portuguez of Ottawa
Jamie Alan Power of Ottawa and Amy Elizabeth Rice of Ottawa
Matthew Louis Reynolds of Peru and Rachel Leigh Reff of Peru
Alexander Michael Schweickert of Spring Valley and Rachel Marie Spitz of Spring Valley
Jesse James Brunoehler of Sandwich and Kaitlyn Rose Kulton of Somonauk
Mario Joaquin Encina Moraga of La Salle and Yasmín Alejandra Cerda Leiva of La Salle
Kevin Gregory Lewis Jr. of Ottawa and Jennifer Renae Blanton of Ottawa
Neil Patrick Cynar of Marseilles and Sarah Nicole Goode of Marseilles
Jeffery Lamar Carthan of Oswego and Tonya Biglow of Oswego
Timothy James Becker of Ottawa and Cassidy Lorrain Downey of Ottawa
David Lee Gosnell of Millington and Joanne Denise Becknell of Palatine