La Salle County marriage licenses: June 3-14, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for June 3 through June 14.

Daniel Steven Malo of Princeton and Amber Jean Frazier of Princeton

Corey William Marmion of Ottawa and Haley Marie Oppenlander of Ottawa

Eric James Parnitzke of Seneca and Kimberly Ann Snodgrass of Seneca

Anthony Michael DeLucas of Streator and Elisabeth Marie Rath of Streator

Christopher Michael Hart of Mendota and Kaylee Alexandria Borostowski of Mendota

Tyler James Jakse of Sterling and Caitlyn Elise Jablonski of Sterling

Theodore John Tarabulski of Chillicothe and Kimberly Ann Mitchell of Peoria

George Gregory Case of Hopedale, Ohio and Natasha Marie Pflibsen of Streator

Todd Robert Totzke of London, Ohio, and Emily Ann Graham of London, Ohio

Bradley Michael Roybal of Mesa, Arizona, and Allison Kay Koyak of Mesa, Arizona

Richard Jesse Godinez of Calumet City and Donna May Lambie of La Salle

Jeffrey Michael Weber of Ottawa and Wendy Vannessa Villagra Portuguez of Ottawa

Jamie Alan Power of Ottawa and Amy Elizabeth Rice of Ottawa

Matthew Louis Reynolds of Peru and Rachel Leigh Reff of Peru

Alexander Michael Schweickert of Spring Valley and Rachel Marie Spitz of Spring Valley

Jesse James Brunoehler of Sandwich and Kaitlyn Rose Kulton of Somonauk

Mario Joaquin Encina Moraga of La Salle and Yasmín Alejandra Cerda Leiva of La Salle

Kevin Gregory Lewis Jr. of Ottawa and Jennifer Renae Blanton of Ottawa

Neil Patrick Cynar of Marseilles and Sarah Nicole Goode of Marseilles

Jeffery Lamar Carthan of Oswego and Tonya Biglow of Oswego

Timothy James Becker of Ottawa and Cassidy Lorrain Downey of Ottawa

David Lee Gosnell of Millington and Joanne Denise Becknell of Palatine