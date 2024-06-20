First Congregational Church of Peru to host vacation bible school

The First Congregational Church of Peru is hosting vacation bible school, themed The Great Jungle Journey. (Philip Marruffo)

All ages are welcome and advanced registration is recommended. The journey is goes from Genesis to Revelation. The program is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon July 23-24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25.

Crafts, lessons, games and activities will be included. The last day will include water activities, so swimsuits are recommended. The church is located at the corner of Fourth and West streets in Peru. To reserve a child’s space, call the office at 815-223-0722.