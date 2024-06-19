Baseball and softball: Streator places 4 on All-Illinois Central Eight teams

Streator pitcher Jake Hagie lets go of a pitch against Hall during the 2024 season opener at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Central Eight Conference released its 2024 spring all-conference teams for softball and baseball, with a pair of Streator standouts earning All-ICE accolades in each sport.

In softball, a pair of juniors were voted all-conference by the coaches of the Illinois Central Eight – outfielder Mya Zavada and pitcher Makenna Ondrey.

Zavada hit .320 with 24 RBIs and 31 runs scored this spring, while Ondrey batted .330 with 25 runs batted in and 29 runs scored while in the circle carrying a 3.56 earned-run average over 139 2/3 innings worked.

Streator starting pitcher Makenna Ondrey delivers home this spring. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

As for baseball, Bulldogs sophomore Cole Winterrowd and junior Jake Hagie both were selected All-Illinois Central Eight. Winterrowd batted a team-tops .317 with 32 runs scored and 15 driven in. Hagie logged 52 1/3 innings pitched and a 3.48 ERA to go with his batting statistics that included a .290 average, 19 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

The ICE Conference does not include honorable mention lists.