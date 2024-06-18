Spring Valley council weighing options for electric, internet providers

The Spring Valley City Council on Monday, June 17, 2024, granted Mayor Melanie Thompson permission to seek a new contract regarding the city’s electrical provider. (Derek Barichello)

The Spring Valley City Council on Monday granted Mayor Melanie Thompson permission to seek a new contract regarding the city’s electrical provider.

The city had contracted previously with Homefield Energy, but with that agreement about to expire, the city is exercising its right to shop around for the best deal possible. The city has had conversations with Ameren Illinois and will consider both.

Thompson said there is no formal deadline for making that decision.

The city also is listening to potential Internet providers, with Surf Internet, Geneseo Communications and the current provider, Comcast, being the major players. Again, the mayor said there is no deadline, but the matter could be decided in the next month.

In other action, the council:

Approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance regarding the salary of Economic Development co-director and project manager Andrew Ebener.

Approved a raise in the garbage collection fee from $14 to $17.

Learned that City Engineer Mike Richetta has been working with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments, Thompson and Ebener on applying for a Rebuild Downtown Main Street Grant. An agreement was reached with NCICG on an application for Housing Rehabilitation Block Grants.

Approved a donation to the auction gala that will benefit The Perfectly Flawed Evening, a non-profit organization that helps people battling substance abuse.

Approved a change in the parking ordinance regarding truck parking on the 300 block of North Greenwood.

Heard from Police Chief Adam Curran that his department is waiting to hear from the Hall High School Board of Education regarding the resource officer he has been working to hire.