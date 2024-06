The Ottawa Lions Club Carnival is coming to the Illinois riverfront Wednesday, June 19, through Saturday, June 22, in the parking lots just north of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. (Scott Anderson)

The Wilson Family Show was setting up its rides Monday. Advanced armbands are available for $25 at the Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St.

The carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.