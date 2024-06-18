Earlier meeting time for Oglesby council proposed

New Oglesby Commissioner Don Finley reviews meeting materials before the Oglesby City Council meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024, his first since reappointment. Finley, a former Oglesby mayor, was appointed June 3 to the seat vacated by Terry Eutis and sworn in the next day. (Tom Collins)

The Oglesby City Council might move its meeting time up one hour.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council launched a discussion into changing its meeting time from 7 p.m. Commissioner Tony Stefanelli proposed 6 p.m., believing it would be convenient for constituents and preclude late nights when meetings run long.

“My hope is we can come up with a firm time,” Stefanelli said. “I don’t think it’s a hot button issue. I believe we can probably work through this.”

Mayor Jason Curran said he wanted more feedback to ensure there were no objections from members of the public, but expressed no personal opposition.

“I don’t have a problem looking into this,” Curran said. “I will say that during the winter months it seems late because it’s already been dark for two hours.”

The council broadly extended an invitation for members of the public to submit feedback.

In other matters, the council:

Extended its thanks to city staff, first responders and volunteers for a successful Summer Fun Fest

Granted “We Are Oglesby” permission to purchase and maintain a sign at the canoe landing that promotes local businesses

Tabled a draft ordinance to add the vice chair position to Plan Commission