Baseball: Princeton Post 125 finishes second at Kewanee Tournament

Elijah Endress picked up the win for Princeton Post 125 in a 13-2 decision over Oneida in the Nolan Keane Tournament on Saturday in Kewanee.

The Princeton Post 125 18 U American Legion baseball team finished second in the Nolan Keane Tournament in Kewanee over the weekend.

Post 125 defeated Oneida Post 727, 7-4, and Milan Post 569, 13-2, in a pair of five-inning games on Saturday, before falling to the Canton Crushers, 7-3, in Sunday’s championship game.

Leadoff hitter Colton Welgatt (Kewane) led Post 125 with a 3 for 3 game, including two doubles and two RBIs against Oneida and Brendan Boudreau (L-P) added two hits and Nick Currie (PC) doubled.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah Endress (3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K) earned the win with Boudreau notching the save with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Post 125 scored 13 runs on 13 hits in the win over Milan. Boudreau went 3 for 4, including a homer and triple and four RBIs. Also for Post 125, Kyle Rios (L-P) had two hits and RBI while Currie doubled again with a RBI, Jack Jablonski (Hall) had one hit and two RBIs and Nathan Husser (St. Bede) had a double.

Nolan Vanduzer (L-P) scattered five hits over four innings for the win, allowing two runs (earned) with four strikeouts. Currie tossed one scoreless inning in relief.

In Sunday’s championship game, Post 125 fell behind 7-0 after five innings before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Noah Suttles (Kewanee) and Currie each had two hits with a RBI. Starter Bryce Helms (3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K) of Bureau Valley took the loss with Currie pitching four innings in relief.