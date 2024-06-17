Storm causes significant damage in Dover, in Bureau County

All roads leading to Dover, about 7 miles northeast of Princeton, were shut down to all non-residents and non-emergency vehicles Sunday after a storm caused significant damage in the community. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

All roads leading to Dover, about 7 miles northeast of Princeton, were shut down to all non-residents and non-emergency vehicles Sunday after a storm caused significant damage in the community.

Ameren crews continued working through Monday morning to restore power to the village. A cooling center was established at Dover’s town hall with bottled water available, according to the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency.

There are multiple snapped poles and lines down throughout the town. As of 11 p.m. Sunday, parts of town had power restored.

Mid-afternoon Sunday, a storm swept through Bureau County with significant winds and hail. The storms resulted in two of the Flags of Freedom in Princeton flying off their poles, but they have since been located.

The EMA Field Service Unit members helped deploy a light tower and traffic cart to Dover after and also helped establish a cooling center. Casey’s North in Princeton donated water for the cooling center and the Malden Fire Department provided a dinner for volunteers.