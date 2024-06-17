State police seek person of interest in Kewanee homicide investigation

A person of interest has been identified in a Kewanee homicide investigation and Illinois State Police are trying to locate the man.

After a thorough investigation, 26-year-old James Reed III of Kewanee identified by authorities as a person of interest. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 and the Henry Mercer County Investigative Task Force are requesting assistance in locating Reed.

The Kewanee Police Department responded to a welfare check June 8 in the 800 block of West Division Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive man who was dead. State police agents were requested June 11 by the Kewanee Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation.

Police warned the public not to approach Reed. Anyone with information regarding this homicide, contact Illinois State Police Sgt. Tad Nelson of the Zone 2 East Moline Major Crimes at 309-752-4915, ext. 4933, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or utilize the P3 Tips app. If your information results in an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. All tips provided to Crime Stoppers are kept anonymous.