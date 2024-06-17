Reddick library in Ottawa to offer summer picnic kit week of June 17

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute a summer picnic kit for adults the week of June 17. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Celebrate National Great Outdoors Month by picking up a picnic summer kit at the library, 1010 Canal St., complete with recipes and a decorative mini picnic basket. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

Here are activities scheduled the week of June 17 at the library.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 17: Story Time @ the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., for a nature themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Parking facilities are limited, so registration is required for this event. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, “A is for Alibi” by Sue Grafton. New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: After serving eight years for her husband’s murder, Nikki Fife is out on parole and hires a private investigator, Kinsey Millhone, to find the real killer. However, finding the real killer won’t be easy as the investigation turns up a second corpse, more suspects, and a new reason to kill.

1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 17: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grade. Find out what your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 18: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18: Energy Efficiency, Utility Bills, and Your Home, adults. A Citizen’s Utility Board representative will discuss how you can benefit from cost-saving energy efficiency programs on your utility bills.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20: Wildlife Biologist, kindergarten through second grade. Be a wildlife biologist by learning about hummingbirds and creating a feeder for your yard.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20: Cooking with Garbage, adults. Natalie Martin will demonstrate techniques to use food scraps like apple peels, pineapple cores, vegetable scraps and more to create something new and delicious to help you save money and reduce food waste.

10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21: Welcome to Your Robot, preschool through first grade. Have you ever wanted your own robot? We’ll read a story about creating one and then you’ll get to make one.

5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21: After Hours Teen Movie, ninth through 12th grade. Join the library after hours for pizza and a movie. The 1990 classic comedy musical “Cry Baby” (rated PG-13) will be shown.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22: Mushroom Wall Hanging, adults. Create a unique mushroom wall hanging using recycled egg cartons. Registration is required as spots are limited due to supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.