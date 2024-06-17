First State Bank sponsors Princeton library cafe for June

The Princeton Public Library announced First State Bank will be sponsoring the Princeton Public Library Cafe in June. (Shaw File photo)

This collaboration is intended to promote the bank’s Vista Club. The Vista Club and all of its benefits are for customers 50 years old or older. Estate planning and no-fee checking, as well as day and extended rips just are a few of the features of the membership offers. More information is available at www.firststatebank.biz or calling 800-362-9623.

The Cafe Sponsorship program was initiated in 2016 to support the cafe while promoting local businesses and nonprofit organizations. It was put on hold from 2020 to 2023 in response to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. With patrons now comfortable returning to the library, the board of trustees and the staff are thrilled to relaunch the program.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or email help@Princetonpl.org.