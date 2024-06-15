YANA meeting to feature Lincoln Series speaker

YANA (You Are Not Alone) will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

YANA (You Are Not Alone) will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

This event will feature a keynote presentation by Katie Justak, president of The Lincoln Series, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of Illinois Republican women in political and governmental roles.

Founded in 1994, The Lincoln Series, formally known as The Illinois Lincoln Excellence in Public Service Series, has been instrumental in providing leadership and campaign training for women across Illinois. The organization’s mission is to prepare and support women for impactful careers in politics and government at the local, state and federal levels. It offers two primary tracks: leadership and empowerment, cultivating a network that encourages and trains women to step into public service roles.

Justak, as the president of The Lincoln Series, will share her experiences and the organization’s initiatives aimed at fostering a new generation of women leaders. Her presentation will highlight the importance of empowering women and provide insights into how The Lincoln Series is helping to shape the political landscape in Illinois and beyond.

”We are thrilled to host Katie Justak and look forward to her inspiring talk on the crucial role women play in politics today,” said Beth Findley Smith, YANA chairwoman in a news release. “Her work with The Lincoln Series resonates with our mission of supporting and empowering individuals within our community.”

The evening will include a meet and greet with Justak, a presentation on The Lincoln Series and a question-and-answer session allowing attendees to engage directly with the guest speaker. The event also will provide networking opportunities for participants. This event is open to the public. For more information, contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.