The Dynamo Dogs to perform at the Marshall-Putnam Fair

The Marshall-Putnam Fair, which runs July 17-21, will introduce The Dynamo Dogs at its 103rd fair. (Photo provided by DiAnn Kuehn)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair, which runs July 17-21, will introduce The Dynamo Dogs at its 103rd fair.

The Dynamo Dogs was started in 2006, by Gail Mirabella. She and her dogs have won numerous awards such as the “2008 Best Animal Act,” qualified for the “Purina Incredible Dog Chow Nationals,” among others.

Gail and The Dynamo Dogs have been touring all over America for many years and have even been seen on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and in “Vogue.” They will be performing 25 to 30 minute shows three times a day on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The fair’s theme is Once Upon-A-Fair. For information, visit the fair website marshallputnamfair.org or call the fair office at 309-364-2814.