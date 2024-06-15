June 15, 2024
Steve Sharp to perform at Sunday Evening in the Park concert in Ottawa

Concert to feature mixture of Christian inspirational music

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa musician Steve Sharp provided acoustic music Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Senica's Oak Ridge in La Salle during the Chocolate Festival fundraiser benefitting La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Sunday Evening in the Park brings Steve Sharp and Friends at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, to Washington Square in Ottawa. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

Sunday Evening in the Park brings Steve Sharp and Friends at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, to Washington Square in Ottawa

Sharp is an award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist with an accomplished style  He has been featured in a multitude of Illinois Valley events and beyond at restaurants, fundraisers, open houses, riverboat decks, weddings and churches. While his repertiore of music includes many genres, this concert will be a mixture of Christian inspirational music – some traditional, some contemporary, some contemplative and some toe tappers but all spirited. 

Sharp has friends from churches in the Ottawa and La Salle-Peru area who will take part. Bring a lawn chair. The free event is sponsored by the Special Events Committee of Ottawa.

