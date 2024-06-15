Steve Sharp to perform at Sunday Evening in the Park concert in Ottawa

Sunday Evening in the Park brings Steve Sharp and Friends at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, to Washington Square in Ottawa. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

Sunday Evening in the Park brings Steve Sharp and Friends at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, to Washington Square in Ottawa.

Sharp is an award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist with an accomplished style He has been featured in a multitude of Illinois Valley events and beyond at restaurants, fundraisers, open houses, riverboat decks, weddings and churches. While his repertiore of music includes many genres, this concert will be a mixture of Christian inspirational music – some traditional, some contemporary, some contemplative and some toe tappers but all spirited.

Sharp has friends from churches in the Ottawa and La Salle-Peru area who will take part. Bring a lawn chair. The free event is sponsored by the Special Events Committee of Ottawa.