Princeton man arrested in heroin bust

A Princeton man could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of a Wednesday narcotics seizure.

Jason A. Byrd was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Friday news release that agents, assisted by Princeton police and the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant of Byrd’s residence at 805 N. Main St. and seized about 7 grams of purported heroin and approximately 3 grams of purported cocaine along with items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics.

Byrd was released with a notice to appear in Bureau County Circuit Court. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.