DePue Municipal Band to perform June 20 and 27 at Lake Park shelter

The DePue Municipal Band will play summer concerts at 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 and June 27, weather permitting, at the Lake Park shelter.

The June 20 performance will be in conjunction with an ice cream social fund raiser in support of the Selby Township Library. The June 27 concert will be with a similar social by the DePue Congregational United Church of Christ. Serving for both is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

These events are open to the public. There are picnic tables in the shelter, but those who wish are invited to bring lawn chairs, as well.