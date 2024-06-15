Basketball: Local coaches look forward to shot clock

Shot clocks are coming to Illinois high school basketball starting in 2026-27. The change was approved by both the IHSA Board of Directors Monday.

Shot clocks will be coming to a gym near you for the 2026-27 high school basketball season.

The IHSA Board of Directors approved the move at its Monday meeting.

Schools across the state will be required to have a 35-second shot clock for varsity games at the start of the 2026-27 season. Its use for lower levels of basketball will be determined by conferences and a mutual agreement between competing teams in nonconference games.

Most local coaches look forward to the shot clock and the new dimension it will bring to the game.

“Personally, I think it’s been a long time coming,” Princeton boys coach Jason Smith said. “I think it will make it interesting from a basketball team for those teams that like to grind every possession. With the style that we like to play, I don’t think it will have any influence on us.”

“I love it. Think 35 seconds is perfect. It will speed the game up, make it more exciting,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said.

“It really intrigues me. Love the idea of being able to run certain sets toward the end of the clock,” St. Bede boys coach Brian Hanson said. “Also love the idea of being able to switch up defenses according to time left per possession, etc. Those parts are fun to think about.”

Princeton girls coach Tiffany Gonigam said it was not something she was advocating for, but is a change she will welcome.

“I viewed it as something that was a matter of when it would happen not if,” she said. “I typically like to play with a fast style, although there are times and situations where there is strategy and benefit to playing with a slower pace.

“There will be some adjustments needed for coaches, players, officials, and schools, but I think it’s all being done to make the game better and better prepare kids who wish to play at the next level.”

Bureau Valley boys coach Jason Marquis said he’s pretty neutral on the subject.

“I like the shot clock for purposes of the game, but realize how hard it is to find volunteers to work games as it is today and I don’t know that the burden of needing additional volunteers and additional money for the clock itself is worth it,” he said.

A 35-second shot clock will be coming to Prouty Gym and all gymnasiums throughout Illinois with the beginning of the 2026-27 basketball season. (Mike Vaughn)

The logistics of having the shot clock is certainly a concern for all with schools having to fund the new device, but also find the right people who will know how to run it and know the rules.

“My only concern is finding people who know how to run it. Schools are gonna need to find people that know basketball rules and shot clock basketball rules,” Filippini said.

“It’s one more thing for the officials to worry about with schools having to have someone to operate the clock and have the know how to do it,” Smith said.

“One worry would be having people game in and game out trained on the clock,” Hanson said. “There are a lot of situations where the clock goes to a certain number of there is a kicked ball violation, etc. Back when I played in college the shot clock was 46 seconds that’s how old I am.”

The IHSA previously allowed the use of a shot clock at shootouts and tournaments. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday that the feedback from those events influenced the new mandate.