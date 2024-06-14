Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius to host baked ham dinner June 22

The Trinity Lutheran Church’s Women of the ELCA is hosting a baked ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Manlius. (Metro Creative)

The Trinity Lutheran Church’s Women of the ELCA is hosting a baked ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Manlius.

Along with baked ham, there will be mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, homemade applesauce and dessert.

Baked ham dinner tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance. For more information call Trinity’s church office at 815-445-2073 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday or call dinner chairperson Linda Halberg at 815-445-4941.