Cosgrove Distributors, 120 S. Greenwood St., will provide their parking lot and GROW Spring Valley will have a golf cart available there to give rides to Spring Valley Municipal Band concerts planned at the downtown mini park this summer.

Concerts planned at the mini park are Friday, June 14; Friday, June 28; Friday, July 12; and Friday, July 26.