Vehicles must be removed from Main Street in Marseilles ahead of Freedom Run

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will take place Saturday, June 15, in Marseilles, and police are warning residents to follow parking restrictions. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will take place Saturday, June 15, in Marseilles, and police are warning residents to follow parking restrictions.

All vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. from Main Street to avoid any inconvenience, police said. Animals are not permitted in the downtown area during city events. Coolers also are not allowed.

[ Marseilles to host Freedom Run, pay tribute to those lost in Middle East conflicts ]

The annual motorcycle run will step off from the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles. Thousands of motorcycles will leave the Grundy County Fairgrounds at about 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be available from 6 to 9 a.m. as the lineup begins at 6. A ceremony will be conducted at noon at the Marseilles memorial, 200 Riverfront Drive, followed by the Freedom Fest in downtown Marseilles.