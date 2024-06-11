Marseilles to host Freedom Run, pay tribute to those lost in Middle East conflicts

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will celebrate 20 years Saturday, June 15, 2024, since the Middle East Conflicts Wall was dedicated in Marseilles. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will celebrate 20 years Saturday since the Middle East Conflicts Wall was dedicated in Marseilles.

The annual motorcycle run will step off from the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles. The memorial along the Illinois River has more than 8,000 names of soldiers killed in action during those conflicts etched on the frames. It was built with donated labor and material, and is 100% run by volunteers.

The Freedom Run pays tribute to those who died in Middle East Conflicts, honoring Gold Star families and veterans. It was founded by Jerry “Cooch” Kuczera and Tony Cutrano.

Thousands of motorcycles will leave the Grundy County Fairgrounds at about 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be available from 6 to 9 a.m. as the lineup begins at 6. A ceremony will be conducted at noon at the Marseilles memorial, 200 Riverfront Drive.

Participants may make a $20 cash-only donation. The proceeds will help with the cost of maintenance of the wall, the adjacent museum and assisting veterans and their families.

Following the ceremony, there will be the Marseilles Freedom Fest sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism & Park Committee, the city of Marseilles and the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run. There will be vendors 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., food and live music. Auctions with Biker Bob and Andy will be at Ziggy’s Bar and Grill. Coolers with alcohol are not permitted in the downtown.

Mid-Life Krsys will perform at 10:30 a.m., playing a variety of 1980s hits and other music. There will be a battle of the bands at 2:30 p.m. featuring Hero’s End and Lady Strange.

There will be a prayer vigil 7 p.m. Friday at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial. Bring a lawn chair for extra seating. The public is welcome.