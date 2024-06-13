Starved Rock State Park seeks info on vandals that spray painted face of Sandstone Point

An aerial view Eagle Cliff high above the Illinois River on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Starved Rock State Park. Vandals recently spray painted blue and black graffiti on the face of Sandstone Point at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Vandals recently spray painted blue and black graffiti on the face of Sandstone Point at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation police discovered the damage during the weekend, the park said in a news release Wednesday.

“It’s unlikely park staff will be able to remove the paint,” the news release said. “This one hurts. The rock at Sandstone Point has been there since glacial times, and it’s been largely undisturbed – until now.”

The park is asking if anyone who knows who is responsible for this act of vandalism or saw suspicious activity at Sandstone Point to call the conservation police tip line at 877-2DNRLAW. Information can be provided anonymously.