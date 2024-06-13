Severe thunderstorm watch issued for La Salle, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Thursday night in La Salle, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties. (Derek Barichello)

The National Weather Service said tornadoes are possible, scattered hail up to the size of a tennis ball and winds of up to 70 mph are possible.

The watch is in effect in La Salle and Livingston counties until 8 p.m. and in effect in Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties until 10 p.m.

Shaw Local News Network will have updates if any warnings are issued.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wLuR0hqVwC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2024