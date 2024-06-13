Ottawa police receive computer donation from American Legion Post 33

(From left) Ottawa Police Det. Osvaldo "Ozzy" Landeros-Leon, American Legion Post 33 Commander Tom Shea and Det. Sgt. Scott Harden take a photo after the American Legion donated a computer to the Ottawa Police Department to help with digital forensic investigations. (Photo provided by Scott Harden)

The American Legion Post 33 donated a Lenovo Legion Pro 5 laptop computer to the Ottawa Police Department’s Investigations Unit on June 4.

Ottawa police investigators were in need of a new digital forensics computer in order to keep up with evolving computer-based investigations. The new digital forensics computer will be used in cases involving cellphone records, cellphone tower records and internet related crimes, among others.

The Ottawa Police Department thanked Ottawa American Legion Post 33 Commander Tom Shea and the organization’s executive board for the donation.

Since the donation, Ottawa detectives have used the new digital forensics computer on two investigations and it proved to be an asset, said Ottawa Police Det. Sgt. Scott Harden.