Freedom House names Susan Fandel to board

Freedom House announced Susan Fandel has been elected to a three-year term on its board of directors.

Fandel brings a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to domestic and sexual violence prevention and support. Fandel retired from a distinguished 40-year career as a human resources executive. Her dedication to Freedom House began as a volunteer, where she continues to provide direct service to clients and their children.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our board of directors,” said Freedom House CEO Michael Zerneck. “Her extensive experience and dedication to supporting survivors of abuse will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and reach more individuals in need.”

Diana Whitney, board president, echoed these sentiments.

“Susan’s long history of volunteering for the agency will be a great addition to Freedom House,” Whitney said. “As an HR professional, she brings a wealth of experience into her new role.”

Fandel expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for joining the board.

“It is disheartening to hear of the prevalence of domestic violence in our own backyard,” Fandel said. " I want to support Freedom House in whatever manner I can to help bring change.”

Fandel’s election comes at a pivotal time as Freedom House continues to address the growing needs of domestic and sexual violence victims in Illinois. Her leadership and experience are expected to strengthen the organization’s efforts in these critical areas.