Conservation Police seek info into Halfway House break-in

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police are seeking information into a break-in discovered at about 11 a.m. Saturday at the historic, state-run “halfway house” on Dee Bennett Road between Utica and Ottawa.

Capt. Mike Filipiak of the Conservation Police said investigators found signs of unlawful entry at the limestone structure. One of the doors secured with screws had its screws removed. While investigators concluded a trespasser entered the premises, there were no items taken and no interior damage.

Nevertheless, the break-in remains under investigation and Conservation Police ask for the public’s help. People with knowledge of the case may call the agency’s tip line at 877-2DNRLAW.

Built in 1852 just east of Utica on Dee Bennett Road as a health resort, the Halfway House looms several stories high on prairie land along the north shore of the Illinois River. The building was named to the National Register of Historical Places in 1986.