Sports Shorts: Jay King, Kate Salisbury win Neponset Picnic Days 5K

NEPONSET - Jay King of Walnut and Kate Salisbury of Sheffield were the top male and female finishers for the 2024 Neponset Picnic Days 5K.
King was the overall race winner with a time of 21:02.
Salisbury was the first female finisher with a time of 26:37.
The top Neponset male finishers were Brandon Rohrig (21:06), Jace Blake (33:05) and Easton Blake (34:43).
The top Neponset female finishers were Kailah Rohrig (24:13), Emali Porter (36:16) and Annie Kaiser (41:13).
Neponset Picnic Days 5K results 2024
1. Jay King, Walnut, 21:02
2. Brandon Rohrig, Neponset, 21:06
3. Ben Pickering, Decatur, 21:21
4. Anthony Dearing, Kewanee, 22:46
5. Kailah Rohrig, Neponset, 24:13
6. Tyler Brady, Aurora, 24:43
7. Theo Bonucci, Princeton, 25:04
8. Chase Peach, Flanagan, 25:18
9. Tony Bonnucci, Princeton, 26:17
10. Kate Salisbury, Sheffield, 26:37
11. Michelle Roth, Peoria, 27:16
12. Ashlyn Ince, Kewanee, 27:01
13. Lorette Gibson, Walnut, 27:42
14. Ben Yepsen, Plainfield, 28:30
15. Abby Stabler, Sheffield, 29:43
16. Lola King, Walnut, 29:43
17. Ruby Yepsen, Plainfield, 32:41
18. Jaxtin Haage, Wyanet, 33:05
19. Jace Blake, Neponset, 33:05
20. Easton Blake, Neponset, 34:43
21. Quinn Salisbury, Sheffield, 34:37
22. Shelby Crabtree, Sheffield, 35:17
23. Hannah Safiran, Kewanee, 35:43
24. Emali Porter, Neponset ,36:16
25. Mila King, Walnut, 36:58
26. Jessica Ince, Kewanee, 37:18
27. Lane Foffel, Deer Grove, 37:57
28. Tripp Mammen, Neponset, 37:57
29. Landon Hermeyer, Princeton, 39:12
30. Kathy Hermeyer, Princeton, 40:43
31. Piper Scott, Buda, 41:12
32. Charlie Haage, Wyanet, 41:12
33. Annie Kaiser, Neponset, 41:13
34. Joann Bejster, Malden, 44:39
35. Kory Moyer, Bloomington, 45:59