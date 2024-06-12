Sports Shorts: Jay King, Kate Salisbury win Neponset Picnic Days 5K

NEPONSET - Jay King of Walnut and Kate Salisbury of Sheffield were the top male and female finishers for the 2024 Neponset Picnic Days 5K.

King was the overall race winner with a time of 21:02.

Salisbury was the first female finisher with a time of 26:37.

Kate Salisbury (Photo provided Heather Foster)

The top Neponset male finishers were Brandon Rohrig (21:06), Jace Blake (33:05) and Easton Blake (34:43).

The top Neponset female finishers were Kailah Rohrig (24:13), Emali Porter (36:16) and Annie Kaiser (41:13).

Neponset Picnic Days 5K results 2024

1. Jay King, Walnut, 21:02

2. Brandon Rohrig, Neponset, 21:06

3. Ben Pickering, Decatur, 21:21

4. Anthony Dearing, Kewanee, 22:46

5. Kailah Rohrig, Neponset, 24:13

6. Tyler Brady, Aurora, 24:43

7. Theo Bonucci, Princeton, 25:04

8. Chase Peach, Flanagan, 25:18

9. Tony Bonnucci, Princeton, 26:17

10. Kate Salisbury, Sheffield, 26:37

11. Michelle Roth, Peoria, 27:16

12. Ashlyn Ince, Kewanee, 27:01

13. Lorette Gibson, Walnut, 27:42

14. Ben Yepsen, Plainfield, 28:30

15. Abby Stabler, Sheffield, 29:43

16. Lola King, Walnut, 29:43

17. Ruby Yepsen, Plainfield, 32:41

18. Jaxtin Haage, Wyanet, 33:05

19. Jace Blake, Neponset, 33:05

20. Easton Blake, Neponset, 34:43

21. Quinn Salisbury, Sheffield, 34:37

22. Shelby Crabtree, Sheffield, 35:17

23. Hannah Safiran, Kewanee, 35:43

24. Emali Porter, Neponset ,36:16

25. Mila King, Walnut, 36:58

26. Jessica Ince, Kewanee, 37:18

27. Lane Foffel, Deer Grove, 37:57

28. Tripp Mammen, Neponset, 37:57

29. Landon Hermeyer, Princeton, 39:12

30. Kathy Hermeyer, Princeton, 40:43

31. Piper Scott, Buda, 41:12

32. Charlie Haage, Wyanet, 41:12

33. Annie Kaiser, Neponset, 41:13

34. Joann Bejster, Malden, 44:39

35. Kory Moyer, Bloomington, 45:59