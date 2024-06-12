Softball: Ella Hermes Player of Year, Tessa Krull Pitcher of Year in Tri-County Conference

The Tri-County Conference has released its all-league softball teams for the 2024 season, with the Illinois Valley area dominating the selections.

St. Bede senior Ella Hermes was selected as the TCC Player of the Year, while Seneca sophomore Tessa Krull was chosen the conference’s Pitcher of the Year. Both were also first-team All-TCC, as were St. Bede senior Bella Pinter, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell senior Shae Simons, Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta, Seneca junior Audry McNabb, Dwight junior Averi Jury, Marquette Academy junior Taylor Cuchra and Henry-Senachwine junior Kaitlyn Anderson.

The Tri-County All-Conference second team consists of: from Seneca – Lexie Buis (so.) and Alyssa Zellers (jr.); from St. Bede – Lily Bosnich (so.) and Reagan Stoudt (sr.); from WFC – Ella Derossett (jr.) and Emma Palaschak (fr.); from Henry – Lauren Harbison (jr.); from Marquette – Hunter Hopkins (fr.); and from Dwight – Megan Livingston (sr.).

On the TCC’s honorable mention list for 2024 were: from Putnam County – Valerie Villagomez (jr.) and Kylee Moore (sr.); from Seneca - Sam Vandevelde (sr.) and Camryn Stecken (so.); from Midland – Addy Stickel (fr.) and Maggie Dorsey (fr.); from Henry-Senachwine – Abbie Stanbary (sr.); from Marquette – Avery Durdan (jr.) and Makayla Backos (jr.); and from WFC – Olivia Chismarick (jr.).