Safe Journeys to host color run fundraiser in Streator

The third annual Safe Journeys Color Run is scheduled Saturday, June 15, at Twister Hill Park at Broadway and Sherman streets in Streator.

The walk/run route is a 1.5 mile loop through the Hopalong Cassidy Trail. There is one road crossing toward the beginning of the event. Stationed along the trail, volunteers will be splash participants with color.

The event is open to individuals and families. Every 10 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m., a new group will set off on the color run. The final heat will leave the starting line at 9:20 a.m. Sign up for a time to walk/run on the registration form. A rain date is set for Saturday, June 22.

The cost of registration is $25 for an adult and $20 for a child, and covers the participant fee and the T-shirt. Registration after May 19 is not guaranteed a T-shirt.

All proceeds will go to support the mission of Safe Journeys to empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence and to end such violence. Safe Journeys serves La Salle and Livingston counties.