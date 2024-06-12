Kate Aukes benefits set June 15

Kate Aukes of Wyanet has found she’s in a battle for her life but she’s not alone.

In early May 2023, Kate was diagnosed with necrotizing fascilitis, a flesh-eating infection with a death rate of of one in three people who contract it. At the end of the same month, she also contracted the same type of infection in a different area following a procedure to remove a blood clot caused by the previous infection’s removal.

This ordeal amounted in several extremely large wounds, nearly 100 days in the hospital, 17 surgeries, 20 blood transfusions and countless medications and medical appointments.

There are two events being held on Saturday, June 15, in Manlius, with all proceeds to benefit the Kate Aukes family for medical expenses.

The 19th annual Bureau Valley Benefit Run Ride or Drive to support the Aukes Family will start at the Beer Here Bar and Grill in Manlius on June 15 with the first vehicle out at 11:30 a.m. and the last vehicle in at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per driver. Food will be available at the second stop courtesy of Huseman Farms of Walnut and K&K Farms of Sheffield.

The Manlius Sportsmen’s Club will host a Kate Aukes Benefit turkey dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 15. A $10 donation is being asked. Carryouts are available.