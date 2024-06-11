Stage 212 in La Salle to offer 2 stage combat workshops

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two stage combat workshops Saturday, June 22, at the theater. (Tom Collins)

“Falls and Hits” runs from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Hand to Hand” runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both workshops are geared for ages 10 through adult.

In “Falls and Hits,” instructor Ben Maxwell will work with participants on how to safely portray falls and hits on stage without making contact. In “Hand to Hand,” Maxwell will focus on performing hand-to-hand combat on the stage.

The cost of “Falls and Hits” is $12 per person. The cost of “Hand to Hand” is $15 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.