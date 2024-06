North 36th Road on the Wallace-Freedom townships boundary line will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, June 17. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

North 36th Road on the Wallace-Freedom townships boundary line will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, June 17.

The La Salle County Highway Department said the project, located a quarter mile east of County Highway 9 (East Eighth Road), also known as the Prairie Center Blacktop, is expected to take one month, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.