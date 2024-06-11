Baseball: Marquette’s Sam Mitre and Alec Novotney, Henry’s Carson Rowe receive all-state, all-TCC honors

Marquette's Alec Novotney flings his cap in the air as teammates Sam Mitre and Caden Durdan celebrate after defeating Altamont to win the 2024 Class 1A state championship at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its small-school IHSBCA All-State Teams for the 2024 season, with numerous area standouts receiving honors.

In Class 1A, two members of the state champion Marquette Crusaders were given all-state accolades – both Sam Mitre (1B, jr.) and Alec Novotney (SS/P, so.). Dwight’s Luke Gallet (SS/P, jr.) and Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe (C/P, so.) were also members of the 21-man IHSBCA 1A All-State Team.

In Class 2A, Hall’s Max Bryant (P, sr.) was named all-state.

The Class 3A and 4A teams are expected to be released later this week/early next week.

Novotney and Mitre also received high honors from the Tri-County Conference, both earning first-team spots.

Mitre was a unanimous selection alongside St. Bede’s Nathan Husser (sr.), Seneca’s Paxton Giertz (jr.) and the TCC Player of the Year, Dwight’s Luke Gallet (jr.). Novotney was selected TCC Pitcher of the Year and a first-team selection himself, with Midland’s Owen LaRoe (jr.), Seneca’s Casey Celnnon (sr.) and the Henry-Senachwine due of Rowe and Lance Kiesewetter (sr.) rounding out the first team.

The Tri-County Conference second team included St. Bede’s Ryan Slingsby (sr.), Seneca’s Austin Aldridge (sr.), Dwight’s Owen Dunlap (jr.) and Terry Wilkey (sr.), Marquette’s Griffin Dobberstein (fr.) and Carson Zellers (sr.), Midland’s Dom Rosa (so.) and the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn duo of Kody Knecht (jr.) and Nolan Hunter (sr.).

Receiving honorable mention were: from Putnam County – Johnathan Stunkel (so.) and Traxton Mattingly (so.); from Henry – Mason Guarner (sr.) and Preston Rowe (sr.); from Seneca – Aidan Vilcek (sr.); from St. Bede – Seth Ferrari (sr.) and Alan Spencer (jr.); from Midland – Gavin Traver (jr.); and from Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell – Dylan Jenkins (sr.).