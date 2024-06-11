2 boys arrested after reported vape shop burglaries

Two Streator residents, 12 and 14 years old, were arrested and referred to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Juvenile Division after police said they were involved in reported burglaries.

Streator police said the boys burglarized a vape shop Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of North Bloomington St. Police said products were stolen once at 2 a.m. and later at 10 p.m. Video and still photos were used to identify one of the boys, police said.

There was an attempted burglary of another vape shop at 3 a.m. Monday. The officer who had identified one of the youths from June 5 suspected these same boys were involved in this attempted burglary. In Monday’s case, they didn’t gain entry, but had set off an audible alarm, police said.

No one was at the scene when police arrived, but the officer drove to the residence of one of the boys. After a few minutes, the youth appeared at his home, riding a bicycle.

He was taken into custody and processed, along with the other boy. Inventory of reported stolen items from the June 5 burglary were recovered from the bedroom of one of the youths, police said. Reports have been submitted to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for referral to their Juvenile Division.