Princeton Area Chamber’s Lunch and Learn to focus on Managing Stress and Improving Sleep

The Princeton Area Chamber’s Lunch and Learn on Thursday, June 13, will focus on Managing Stress and Improving Sleep.

The talk is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 430 S. Main St. Learn how to close the stress cycle and improve sleep with simple techniques from Joy Meachum, behavioral health provider with OSF HealthCare.

Anyone wishing to attend needs to register by Wednesday, June 12. Registration and payment can be done through the QR code on the Chamber’s Facebook page or by calling the office at 815-875-2616. Payment can be made by check or cash prior to the event date or day of. An invoice will be sent for payments not received.

Lunch will be provided by Los Ranchitos for $15 per person.