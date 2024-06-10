OSF Saint Luke in Kewanee announces 2024 Sunflower Award winners

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center recognized the 2024 Sunflower Award Winners: Angie Smith, Cindy Jacobs and Kaylynn McNamee. These outstanding OSF employees were recognized by patients for going above and beyond.

Smith is a certified nurse assistant in the Medical/Surgical Acute unit. Angie was nominated for a Sunflower Award for compassionate patient care.

“I had Angie quite a few times since I was in Swing Bed Services at OSF Saint Luke,” the nomination said. “She brought me from hardly able to help myself to where I am today. Always very patient and caring. She never made me feel self-conscious – such care and compassion. Love her!”

Jacobs, occupational therapy assistant in Rehabilitation Services, was nominated for a Sunflower Award for providing exceptional patient care.

“Cindy knows her job and is good at it,” the nomination said. “In all the time I’ve been dealing with a broken ankle and some unforeseen problems, I only got emotional once. Cindy lowered her voice and said, ‘We will get through this together. A little setback will not keep you from going home – no fluffing off. Let’s see how well you hop.’ Love it! Her skills and compassion are wonderful – love her!”

McNamee is always going above and beyond for her patients and colleagues. Recently, she provided extraordinary compassion and kindness to one of her patients.

“I got picked for a random drug screen at my school and ended up missing my ride home,” the nomination said. “I was going to be late for my shift because of the drug screen, so Kaylynn offered to let me do the drug screen after work. Since I missed my ride home, she gave me a ride to my house to get changed and then dropped me off at work so I wouldn’t miss my shift. I need my job since I help take care of my siblings. I’m glad that she helped me, so I didn’t have to worry.”

“Outstanding nursing care is recognized through the DAISY Award, but there are Mission Partners, like Angie, Cindy and Kaylynn, who are not nurses, providing extraordinary care. It’s awesome to be able to recognize them with Sunflower awards, they are all truly deserving of the honor,” said Lori Christiansen, vice president of Support Services.

Recipients for the Sunflower Award are nominated by patients, the families of patients or employees throughout the past year. The Sunflower Award winners receive an award pin, certificate, sculpture, embroidered tote bag, bouquet of sunflowers and a banner displayed in their department for the year.

To recognize a non-nursing employee who has provided exceptional service, submit a nomination to honor their dedication at osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sunflower-award.

Cindy Jacobs, physical therapy assistant and 2024 Sunflower Award winner is pictured with OSF Saint Luke leaders. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)