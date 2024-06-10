Hike the Hennepin tackles 4.4 mile ‘Cardinal’ hike

June’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, June 16, and covers the stretch of canal from Lock 25 to Bridge 37 in Geneseo. This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 4.4 miles in length and has been named the “Cardinal.” (Shaw File Photo)

June’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, June 16, and covers the stretch of canal from Lock 25 to Bridge 37 in Geneseo. This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 4.4 miles in length and has been named the “Cardinal.”

The group will meet at Bridge 37 (the parking lot next to Geneseo Campgrounds) at 1:30 p.m., where the group will be shuttled to Lock 25 to begin the hike. The Geneseo Campgrounds are located on Route 82 north of Geneseo, on the north side of the canal.

You need not be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Dress weather appropriately.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.