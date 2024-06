A vehicle maintenance workshop is scheduled 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at ARS Auto Repair, 307 Plaza Drive, Mendota, for middle school and school students. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A vehicle maintenance workshop is scheduled 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at ARS Auto Repair, 307 Plaza Drive, Mendota, for middle school and school students.

Learn the basics of maintaining your vehicle, including checking and changing your oil, changing tires and other items. The workshop is free.

Register online by noon Tuesday, June 11, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/menvehicle.